Aker Solutions is expected to carry out the project execution, engineering, and manufacturing from its facility in Mobile, Alabama, with plans to start the contract works immediately and to deliver the project in the first quarter of 2026

Aker Solutions wins contract for Uaru Project. (Credit: Grant Durr on Unsplash)

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has secured a contract from US-based oil and gas company ExxonMobil to provide subsea umbilicals for the Uaru project in Guyana.

Under the contract, the company will deliver a scope of works including three dynamic and seven static umbilicals totalling over 52km in length.

Aker Solutions will carry out the project execution, engineering, and manufacturing from its facility in Mobile, Alabama.

The company will immediately start the contract works, with plans to deliver in the first quarter of 2026.

The Uaru field, located in ExxonMobil’s Starbroek project in Guayna, is expected to add around 250,000 barrels of daily capacity, once it is started production in 2026.

Aker Solutions executive vice president and subsea business head Maria Peralta said: “We are excited by the award of the Uaru umbilical system, and to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil in Guyana, following the previous awards of the Payara and Yellowtail umbilical.

“These projects constitute an important portfolio of work in one of the most exciting basins in the world.”

ExxonMobil operates the Stabroek block with a 45% stake, while its partners Hess and China National Offshore Oil Corporation hold 30% and 25% stakes, respectively.

Last year, Saipem secured a contract for the UARU oil field development project in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of around 2,000m.

Earlier this month, Saipem received the authorisation to proceed with the final phase of the UARU oil field development project in Guyana from ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners.

The scope of works included the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines, and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility.