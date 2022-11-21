The company has been providing maintenance and modification services for Johan Sverdrup since the Norwegian field began production of oil and gas in 2019

Aker Solutions awarded an extension of the maintenance and modification services contract for the Johan Sverdrup field. (Credit: Equinor)

Aker Solutions has won an extension for the maintenance and modification (M&M) services contract from Equinor for the Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

The Norwegian engineering company didn’t disclose the exact value of the contract, but revealed it to be in the range of NOK500m and NOK1.5bn ($48.8m-$146.5m).

Aker Solutions has been providing maintenance and modification services for Johan Sverdrup since the Norwegian field started oil and gas production in 2019.

The Norwegian engineering company said that the extension of the call off is done as per an existing frame agreement that is valid until February 2026.

Under the extension contract, Aker Solutions is expected to secure coordination and maximise the synergies in current project activities.

According to the company, the contract will be managed from Stavanger while the prefabrication will be carried out at the yard in Egersund.

Aker Solutions executive vice president and electrification, maintenance and modifications business head Paal Eikeseth said: “We are happy to continue our long-term cooperation with Equinor on the Johan Sverdrup field, the third largest on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“Aker Solution has already been deeply involved through all phases from early engineering through construction and project execution and hook-up and commissioning of this giant field.

“Continuity of personnel and systematic knowledge is essential to deliver the best and safest maintenance and modification services moving forward.”

Equinor has an operating stake of 42.6% in the Johan Sverdrup field, which is expected to deliver oil and gas for more than 50 years.

The other owners of the field are Lundin Norway (20%), Petoro (17.3%), Aker BP (11.6%), and TotalEnergies (8.4%).

The Johan Sverdrup field is estimated to have resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents.