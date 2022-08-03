Located east of Aberdeen, the offshore gas field is expected to begin production in the mid-2020s

Aker Solutions wins an EPCI contract pertaining to the Jackdaw gas field. (Credit: QR9iudjz0/Freeimages)

Aker Solutions has bagged a contract from Shell UK for providing a not permanently attended installation (NPAI) for the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea.

The Norwegian engineering company didn’t disclose the exact value of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract but revealed it to be in the range of NOK2bn-3bn ($206m-309m).

Previously, Aker Solutions executed front-end engineering and design work (FEED) for the platform under a contract awarded in June 2019.

Under the new contract, the company will be responsible for the EPCI of the complete wellhead platform, which will feature a topside and a steel jacket. Aker Solutions will also handle the associated load-out and offshore hook-up and commissioning.

Aker Solutions executive vice president and topsides and facilities business head Sturla Magnus said: “We are pleased that Shell selects us to develop a cost-effective platform for this major North Sea gas field.

“We will build on our strong topside solutions and executions model which involves reusing facilities and equipment and bringing onboard solid experience from similar developments from both internal Aker Solutions resources and external partners.”

According to Aker Solutions, the wellhead platform will be fabricated at the company’s yard in Verdal, Norway. The work will involve more than 300 people during the peak stage.

Aker Solutions said that the steel substructure, which includes a pre-drilling deck, will be delivered from its facilities to Shell in 2023. The topside of the platform will be delivered in the following year.

The Norwegian engineering company stated that it will continue the cooperation with external suppliers Leirvik and Rambøll, who were part of developing the FEED for the project.

Aker Solutions CEO Kjetel Digre said: “We aim to be a leading supplier of energy solutions, and the Jackdaw development contributes to the ambition of the British government to boost domestic energy output to enhance energy security.

“The project forms part of our broader intent to both play a key role in the transformation of Europe’s energy sector and help accelerate security of supplies.”

Shell took a final investment decision (FID) on the Jackdaw gas field in July 2022. The offshore gas project will have a tie back to Shell’s existing Shearwater gas hub.

Located east of Aberdeen, the Jackdaw gas field is expected to be brought on stream in the mid-2020s.