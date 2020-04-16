The project aims to develop a digital solution to monitor the condition of an offshore floating wind project

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions and its partner Cognite have secured $2m funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) for a project named NextWind Real Time Condition Monitoring.

The project aims to develop a digital solution to monitor the condition of an offshore floating wind project.

The funding for the companies was provided as part of the CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC).

The program provides funding for the companies that apply for research and projects which are designed to help develop next-generation wind energy technologies.

A digital twin model of physical offshore wind assets will be developed

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: “This program aligns with Aker Solutions’ ambition to develop the offshore wind market in California providing affordable renewable electricity to the state, with the lowest possible environmental footprint and in peaceful coexistence with other ocean users and the local community.

“We are grateful to the CEC for trusting us with this important task and we look forward to starting this meaningful work.”

The companies will develop a digital twin model of physical offshore wind assets to evaluate the conditions and integrity management.

The real-time information that is obtained from the system will allow to access and analyse the data which will help to reduce operating expenses and maintenance costs.

The companies intends to use the proposed Redwood Coast offshore wind project as a case study for the new initiative due to its relevance.

The 100-150MW floating offshore wind farm will be located more than 30km off the coast of Humboldt Bay.

The wind farm is expected to commence operations in the mid 2020’s.

Aker Solutions was one of the members of a consortium that was selected by the Redwood Coast Energy Authority in April 2018, to pursue the development of the proposed Redwood Coast project.