The firm will provide 24km of umbilicals for Chevron’s Anchor project of 20,000 psi steel tube and power umbilicals

Aker Solutions signs master agreement with Chevron. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has signed a 20-year master agreement with the US oil and gas company Chevron.

Under the contract, Aker will be responsible for the delivery of umbilicals for oil and gas fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The firm will also provide 24km of umbilicals for Chevron’s Anchor project of 20,000 psi steel tube and power umbilicals and distribution equipment under the first work order for the Anchor project.

The Anchor oil and gas field is located about 225 km offshore Louisiana at a water depth of 1,524m.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: “We are honored to have entered this master order with Chevron and to have been awarded the Anchor work order.

“This demonstrates the mutual trust between the two organizations, as well as the capabilities and experience of our umbilicals manufacturing organization in the US.”

The work on the contract also includes the delivery of engineering, design and manufacturing of dynamic and static control umbilicals.

The firm will also provide dynamic and static power umbilicals, and service and installation support.

Anchor field is operated by Chevron

The Anchor oil and gas field is jointly owned by Chevron with 62.86% stake and Total E&P USA with 37.14% interest.

The project will be developed in various phases, of which the first phase includes the development of seven subsea wells.

These wells will be connected to a semi-submersible floating production facility which will have a production capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bopd) and 28 million cubic feet (mcf) of natural gas a day.

Recently, Chevron has selected Wood Group to deliver engineering design services for its Anchor deepwater development in the US Gulf of Mexico.