Frosk field in the Alvheim area. (Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP, together with its partners, has obtained the plan for development and operation (PDO) approval from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for its Frosk field.

The Frosk field is located around 25km south of the Alvheim field, in the Central North Sea on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

It is jointly owned by Aker BP, which also serves as its operator, together with Var Energi and Lundin Energy Norway as licence partners.

The field will be tied back to Alvheim FPSO through the existing Bøyla and Alvheim subsea infrastructure, and leverage free capacity in processing facilities.

In September last year, Aker BP and its partners submitted the PDO for the Frosk field to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik earlier said: “The Frosk development underpins the prolonged Alvheim success story that both we and our partners can be proud of.

The Alvheim area is among the most cost-efficient developments on the Norwegian continental shelf, and the resource base has multiplied since its start-up.

“This is the result of targeted exploration and reservoir development, technological innovation and, not least, close collaboration with the joint venture partners and suppliers.”

The Frosk field was discovered in 2018, with an injectite sandstone reservoir. It is estimated to hold around 10 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe) recoverable reserves.

The development concept is based on test production, which offered valuable reservoir data that has been used to optimise various wells and other requirements for the Frosk field.

The field development, which includes the drilling of two new production wells, is anticipated to entail total investments of around NOK2bn ($230m).

Aker BP said that it will deploy a fast-track development solution, with the first oil expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Last month, Lundin Energy transferred its E&P business to Aker BP, to create a large oil and gas company with low costs, low emissions, and profitable growth.