Image: An offshore rig in operation. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Aker BP consent for exploration drilling in block 25/4 in the North Sea.

The wells 25/4-14 S and 25/4-14 A belong to production licence 203, for which Aker BP is the operator.

These are appraisal wells and will be drilled in the area east of the Alvheim field in the North Sea.

The geographical coordinates for the wells are:

59° 34′ 21.4131″ N

02° 04′ 30.3103″ E

Drilling is scheduled to begin in the second half of August 2019 and is expected to last 22 days.

The wells are to be drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger mobile drilling facility. This is a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility of the GVA 7500 type, built in South Korea in 2010. It is owned and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

The PSA issued Deepsea Stavanger with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) in 2017.

