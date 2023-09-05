The company started fabrication works by cutting the first steel plates for the two offshore developments at the Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, which marks the beginning of three years of high activity and thousands of jobs throughout Norway

Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris developments are located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. (Credit: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil exploration and development company Aker BP has started construction on the Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris developments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The company began the fabrication works by cutting the first steel plates for the two offshore developments at the energy infrastructure company Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord.

It marks the beginning of three years of high activity and thousands of jobs at yards and suppliers throughout Norway, said Aker BP.

The company is developing the Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris projects in partnership with Equinor, PGNiG Upstream Norway and Pandion Energy.

Aker BP projects SVP Knut Sandvik said: “It’s fantastic to get started on construction. Now we start seeing the physical result of many years of planning and detailed engineering.

“These projects will contribute to valuable growth in Aker BP and will be significant for local communities up and down the Norwegian coastline in the years ahead.

“They will secure activity, jobs, and contribute to further developing the industry that will take Norway into new value chains. These development projects will contribute significant value creation and tax revenues for many years to come.”

Aker BP’s partner Aker Solutions will deliver the topsides for the new production platform on Valhall and the Hugin A production and living quarters platform in the Yggdrasil area.

Aker Solutions, together with Aker BP ABB and Siemens Energy, will jointly carry out the works, as part of the Fixed Facilities Alliance.

The implementation of Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris will involve the Aker Solutions’ yards in Egersund, Verdal and Sandnessjøen.

Also, Nymo yard in Grimstad, Rosenberg Worley in Stavanger, Aibel in Haugesund and Leirvik on Stord will also contribute substantial deliveries and recruit apprentices.

In June this year, Aker BP secured development plans for Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris, from Norway’s parliament (Storting), and the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Valhall PWP-Fenris project director Rannveig Storebø said: “Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris is realised through good cooperation with licence partners, strategic partners, alliance partners and suppliers.

“Many people played a part in bringing us here today, and I want to say thank you very much and congratulations to all of them. Now, together, we will make sure to deliver the projects safely and according to plan.”

Yggdrasil fixed facilities deliveries project director Peter Kupka said: “It is very gratifying to see that the projects are securing activity and boosting competitiveness for suppliers both small and large.”