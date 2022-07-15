With a combined capacity of up to 2.852GW, the two HVDC converter platforms are planned to have a lean design with a steel jacket structure and serve the turbines at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project

Illustration of the Hornsea platforms. (Credit: Aibel)

Ørsted has awarded a contract to Aibel and its partner Hitachi Energy for commissioning two platforms for the Hornsea 3 project in the UK waters of the North Sea.

Under the contract, Aibel will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for two HVDC converter platforms.

Hitachi Energy would supply two HVDC Light converter systems, while Aibel delivers two HVDC offshore converter platforms.

The platform will be built based on Hitachi Energy’s modular HVDC system including its advanced control and protection system, MACH.

With a combined capacity of up to 2.852GW, the platforms are planned to have a lean design with a steel jacket structure, and serve the offshore wind turbines in the Hornsea 3.

Hornsea 3 represents Ørsted’s third project in the Hornsea Zone, where Hornsea 1 is operational and Hornsea 2 currently is nearing operation.

The two platforms, Hornsea 3 Link 1 and 2, will be commissioned using Aibel and Hitachi Energy’s proven concept for HVDC converter platforms.

The unmanned platforms will be operated from shore and accessed by Service Operations Vessel (SOV) or helicopter for maintenance.

Once complete, the project is expected to become the world’s single largest offshore wind project, producing adequate energy to power more than 3 million UK homes.

Ørsted UK programme vice president Patrick Harnett said: “The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy and the Hornsea projects are a significant step towards this goal in the UK.

“Together with Aibel, we are demonstrating that renewables like offshore wind are a huge part of the world’s sustainability journey.

“Hornsea 3 will not just provide low cost, clean energy for millions of homes in the UK, it will also deliver thousands of high-quality jobs and billions of pounds of investment in the offshore wind supply chain in the UK and beyond.”

Aibel intends to lead the contract works at Hornsea 3 project from its office in Oslo, and build the topsides of the two platforms at its yard in Thailand.

The platforms will then be transported to Haugesund, where they will be equipped with Hitachi Energy’s advanced HVDC converter valve technology before final commissioning.

The platform topside for the Hornsea 3 Link 1 is anticipated to arrive in Haugesund in the first quarter of 2025, with the forecast sailaway in 2026, said Aibel.

Aibel president and CEO Mads Andersen said: “We are proud and honoured to enter into a new collaboration with Ørsted – a relationship that has matured over the last 36 months.

“With this award, we once again consolidate our position as a leading supplier of HVDC solutions in the European offshore wind segment.”