The FSU will form a part of the combined offshore-onshore LNG import terminal in Batangas, Philippines, which is set to be inaugurated in early 2023 with an initial capacity of five million tonnes per annum

The ISH LNG carrier has been converted into an FSU for the Philippines LNG import terminal. (Credit: PRNewswire/AG&P Group)

Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International (AG&P) said that it has completed the conversion of the ISH liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU) to be used for the Philippines LNG import terminal (PHLNG).

According to the company, the 137,512m3 vessel is ready to be docked at its PHLNG facility in Batangas, Philippines. The conversion of the Japan-built Moss-type ISH LNG carrier was completed by AG&P’s subsidiary GAS Entec.

The FSU, which forms a part of the combined offshore-onshore LNG import terminal, will initially have a capacity of five million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is designed to provide resiliency of high availability and supply to its customers even during storms, said AG&P.

AG&P Group chairman and CEO Joseph Sigelman said: “I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the FSU for our PHLNG Terminal that AG&P has executed in-house. This represents yet another milestone for Gas Entec which continues to be a market leader in the conversion of LNG carriers into floating terminals, extending their productive life and opening new markets.

“We look forward to opening the PHLNG LNG Regasification Terminal in early 2023, bringing LNG for the first time to the Philippines.”

The ISH LNG carrier was chartered by AG&P under a 15-year agreement with ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), which was signed in February 2022. Under the agreement, ADNOC L&S has been responsible for the supply, operations, and maintenance of the FSU.

AG&P said that the FSU can load LNG at a peak rate of 10,000cbm/hr. Its discharge-to-shore peak rate is 8,000cbm/hr.

The LNG company claimed that the modifications made by Gas Entec in the cargo handling and safety system have made the simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG possible.

AG&P terminals and logistics president Karthik Sathyamoorthy said: “The PHLNG import terminal will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plants, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers. From day one, PHLNG will have scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420mmscfd and almost 200,000cbm of storage.

“The construction for two onshore tanks as part of PHLNG’s second phase has already started and will be integrated as part into the main terminal in 2024, ensuring high availability and reliability of natural gas for our customers.”