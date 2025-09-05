Anglo American advances Sakatti project with new Afry partnership. Credit: AFRY AB.

Afry, a Sweden-based engineering and design company, has been awarded a contract to lead a pre-feasibility study for Anglo American’s Sakatti copper mining project in Finland.

The study seeks to refine project specifics and economic evaluations, establishing a solid foundation for the subsequent feasibility phase.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the study will facilitate the development of a low-carbon, highly automated underground mine with minimal surface impact. This initiative aims to support Europe’s requirement for critical minerals pivotal to the green transition.

Afry global division Industry executive vice president Nicholas Oksanen said: “We’re proud to have been selected to lead the Sakatti pre‑feasibility study. This opportunity underlines our expertise in sustainable mining engineering and reinforces our commitment to responsibly supporting Europe’s green transition.”

Anglo American plans to initiate operations at the Sakatti site in the early 2030s. The company has completed both an environmental impact assessment and a Natura assessment for the project.

Additionally, a mining permit application has been submitted to Finland’s Mining Authority, Tukes.

Anglo American Finland CEO Pertti Lamberg said: “We are pleased to be working with Afry to advance the pre-feasibility stage at Sakatti.

“This phase is an important milestone in the development of the Sakatti project which represents one of Anglo American’s next generation of FutureSmart mines – a highly automated, low-carbon underground operation with minimal surface footprint.”

The Sakatti project gained strategic status under the European Union’s (EU) Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) in March 2025. This designation identifies projects essential for ensuring the security of strategic raw material supplies within the EU, providing more streamlined permitting processes and predictable development timelines.

Situated 15km north of Sodankylä, the Sakatti deposit is partially located within the Viiankiaapa Mire Reserve Area, a Natura 2000 site. Geological exploration of this deposit has been ongoing since 2009 and constitutes an essential element in advancing the mining project.

Recently, Anglo American announced it had finalised the sale of its remaining 19.9% stake in Valterra Platinum earlier this week, generating approximately $2.5bn from the transaction. This move aligns with Anglo American’s strategy to optimise its asset portfolio and efficiently achieve its strategic objectives.