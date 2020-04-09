The two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered to AET starting from Q1 2022

AET will charter two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs. (Credit: AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd.)

French oil major Total’s wholly-owned subsidiary Chartering and Shipping Services has signed an agreement to charter out two LNG-powered very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to Malaysia’s energy logistics provider AET.

The two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs, which are scheduled to be delivered to AET from Q1 2022, will emit around 20% less CO2 greenhouse gases compared to conventional vessels, as well as 85% less NOx and 99% less SOx.

Total Shipping & Trading senior vice-president Luc Gillet said: “We’ve partnered with AET for many years and today’s signing is the next logical step in our continuing relationship.”

Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions to supply LNG to new vessels

Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, the Total’s business unit in charge of bunkering activities, will supply LNG to the two vessels, which will comply with IMO Tier III levels.

AET president and CEO Rajalingam Subramaniam said: “AET is investing to build efficiency in our partners’ energy logistics activities and this includes assisting them to meet their environmental targets. Today’s collaboration is a further example of our commitment towards Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We were among the industry leaders in building and operating LNG-powered Aframax vessels and dynamic positioning shuttle tankers and these two new ships will be our first LNG dual-fuel VLCCs.

AET, within its global fleet, currently operates two LNG dual-fuel dynamic positioning shuttle tankers and LNG dual-fuel Aframax vessels.

In February 2020, AET signed long-term charter contracts with Brazil’s Petrobras for three suezmax-class dynamic positioning shuttle tankers.

AET will own and operate the shuttle tankers in Brazilian international waters.