Invenergy and GE Renewable Energy have commenced the commercial operations at the 998MW Traverse Wind Energy Center, located in north central Oklahoma, US.

The wind power facility features 356 turbines covering Blaine and Custer counties, and is claimed to be the North America’s largest wind farm to be built in a single phase.

The project is expected to generate 3.8 million MWh per annum of electricity to serve needs of customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Invenergy, through its subsidiary Invenergy Services, will provide operations and maintenance, energy management, and asset management services to the wind farm for 10 years.

Traverse marks the last among three wind projects developed by Invenergy for American Electric Power (AEP) to become commercially operational.

The earlier two wind projects include the operational 199MW Sundance Wind Energy Center and the 287MW Maverick Wind Energy Center.

AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer Nicholas K Akins said: “Traverse is part of the next chapter in AEP’s transition to a clean energy future.

“The commercial operation of Traverse and the completion of the North Central Energy Facilities is a significant milestone in our efforts to provide clean, reliable power to our customers while saving them money.

“AEP is investing $8.2 billion in regulated renewables and nearly $25 billion in the transmission and distribution systems through 2026 to modernize the grid, enhance reliability and resilience and deliver more emissions-free energy to our customers.”

The three wind projects, jointly referred to as North Central Energy Facilities, are estimated to have a combined capacity of 1,484MW, which is adequate electricity to power 440,000 homes.

The facilities represent $2bn capital investment in north central Oklahoma, and an estimated $3bn in electricity costs savings for customers over coming 30 years.

The three wind farms are owned by AEP’s subsidiaries Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

Invenergy senior executive vice president and business development leader Jim Shield said: “This is a moment that Invenergy and our valued partners at AEP, GE Renewable Energy, and the gracious members of our home communities in Oklahoma have been looking forward to.

“With the completion of Traverse and with it the North Central Energy Facilities, we’re proud to further our commitment to responsible, clean energy development and to advance our mission to build a sustainable world.”