Adani Green currently has a renewable energy portfolio of 16.7GW. Credit: Quality Stock Arts/Shutterstock.com.

Adani Group has announced an investment totalling Rs630bn ($7.17bn) in two major energy projects in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam.

The investment comprises the region’s largest privately built coal-fired power plant and pumped storage projects, reported Reuters.

According to Adani, the coal power plant operating unit plans to invest about $5.46bn to construct the coal-fired facility.

This project is expected to commence commissioning in phases, starting from December 2030.

Last month, Reuters reported that Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3.2GW coal power supply tender issued by the Assam state government.

The company plans to scale its generation capacity from 18GW to 42GW by fiscal year 2032 through a planned investment of Rs2tn.

In August, Adani Power had also announced investments of about $5bn in two other coal-powered plants.

India is the world’s second largest coal producer and consumer, with approximately three quarters of its electricity generated from coal each year, according to the publication.

This stands in contrast to China, which, as the globe’s top coal user, has been steadily reducing its reliance on coal as a fuel source.

Adani Green Energy, the group’s renewable energy arm, will invest about Rs150bn in two pumped storage projects in Assam.

These projects will have a combined capacity of 2,700MW, including 500MW of energy storage capacity awarded in a recent tender.

Adani Green currently has a renewable energy portfolio of 16.7GW and is targeting 50GW by 2030.

Earlier this year, Adani Group chair Gautam Adani pledged to invest Rs500bn in the north-eastern region of India.

The group also announced plans to invest Rs1tn in the state of Andhra Pradesh, a southern state in the country, over the next decade across various sectors.

In September, Adani Power secured a letter of award to set up a 2,400MW greenfield plant in Pirpainti, in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, India.