ACCIONA Energía, in a joint venture with ACCIONA, announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in Solideo, a leading company in self-consumption and energy efficiency solutions for residential customers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Solideo also offers batteries for electric storage, charging points for electric vehicles and aerothermal air conditioning systems. The company’s business plan includes the launch of new business segments such as distributed generation (small-scale and close to the consumption points), the creation of solar communities or sale of energy.

Created just three years ago, Solideo has reached a leading position in Catalonia in self-consumption of electricity, with a market share of 20%.

Last year, the firm began its expansion strategy to the rest of Spain, opening offices in Madrid, Malaga and Alicante. Its plan for the coming years is based on continuing its geographic expansion to achieve nationwide coverage.

In addition to having completed nearly 2,400 residential installations by 2022, Solideo serves institutional and corporate clients such as the Department of Education of the Generalitat de Catalunya, the City Council of Reus, the Chemical Institute of Sarriá, Allianz or Veritas.

ACCIONA Energía already offers energy services in Spain to corporate clients and public bodies such as Unibail Rodamco, Merck, González Byass and the City Council of Gijón, among others.

The integration of Solideo gives ACCIONA Energía access to the domestic and SME self-consumption and energy efficiency solutions businesses, with significant synergies with other group’s units.

Source: Company Press Release