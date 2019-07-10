ABB’s solution will enable Enel Green Power’s 33 hydroelectric plants to move from hours-based maintenance to predictive and condition-based maintenance

Image: BB to provide Ability Asset Performance Management solution for Enel Green Power’s hydroelectric plants. Photo courtesy of Enel Spa.

ABB has been awarded a contract to provide Enel Green Power with predictive maintenance solutions for its hydropower plants throughout Italy.

Under the three-year contract, ABB will provide Ability Asset Performance Management solution to enable Enel Green Power’s 33 hydroelectric plants, comprised of about 100 units, to move from hours-based maintenance to predictive and condition-based maintenance.

ABB said that the software will help Enel in lowering maintenance costs and transform the performance, reliability and energy efficiency of its hydropower plants.

ABB Energy Industries managing director Kevin Kosisko said: “We are privileged to be partnering with Enel Green Power, a digital pioneer, in their move from hours-based to predictive maintenance utilizing ABB Ability technologies for big data, machine learning and advanced analytics

“Predictive maintenance and asset performance management must become a key component of plant operators’ strategies to optimize maintenance operations, minimize risk, improve resilience and reduce costs. The results are more competitive electricity rates, in a more sustainable way.”

The firms have already tested PresAGHO on Enel’s five power plants

The two companies, collaborating since early 2018, have already tested predictive maintenance and advanced solutions (PresAGHO) via a pilot on Enel’s five power plants in Italy and Spain.

Kosisko added: “With personnel retirements resulting in knowledge gaps and more competitive electricity marketplaces, we believe that many power generation customers globally can benefit from this kind of digital transformation around maintenance and operations.”

Under the contract, the digital software solutions and services offered by ABB will provide analysis of over 190,000 signals and the deployment of about 800 digital asset models.

In addition to improving operational performance, the digital software solutions will reduce unplanned failures and enable more efficient planned maintenance practices through predictive maintenance.

Intended for power generation and water, the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Center will help bring wider benefits of digitalization and engagement, supporting informed decision-making, real-time solutions and cost savings.