Brookside will continue to hold at least 87% working interest in the Jewell DSU

The Jewell DSU is located Brookside’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the Anadarko Basin. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Brookside Energy announced that ExxonMobil and Citation Oil and Gas have chosen to participate in the Jewell Drilling Spacing Unit (DSU) in the US.

The Jewell DSU is located Brookside’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the Anadarko Basin.

ExxonMobil, through its subsidiary XTO Energy, has confirmed its participation by acquiring its 4.5% working interest in the acreage, while Citation has bought a 5.7% working interest.

With its subsidiary Black Mesa Energy as the operator, Brookside will continue to hold at least 87% working interest in the Jewell DSU.

By joining the Jewell DSU, ExxonMobil and Citation will gain an equivalent working interest in the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well (Jewell well). In addition, it will allow the two companies to take part in future wells drilled in the DSU.

Operated by Black Mesa, the well was drilled by Latshaw Drilling Company in Carter County, Oklahoma. It was drilled to a total measured depth of approximately 14,100 feet.

Brookside managing director David Prentice said: “We are delighted by the response of these participants, some of the largest and most experienced oil and gas companies in the world, in electing to participate in the development of the Jewell DSU.

“This is not only a significant vote of confidence in the quality of our acreage in the southern SCOOP but also a very strong endorsement of Black Mesa as operator of the DSU and their technical and operational ability to recover the maximum oil and gas reserves in the most efficient manner possible.”

For Brookside energy, the Jewell well will be its first operated well to be drilled and completed in the Jewell DSU.

It is also the first well in a potential 5-year, 20-plus well development drilling programme across the three DSU’s, which include Jewell, Flames, and Rangers, operated by the company.