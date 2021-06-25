The gas field is located in the northern sea of Qiongdongnan Basin, at a water depth of around 1,560m

CNOOC holds 100% stake in Lingshui 17-2 gas field. (Credit: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay.)

CNOOC has commenced production at Lingshui 17-2 gas field, which is said to be the China’s first offshore large-sized independent deepwater gas field.

The Lingshui 17-2 gas field is located in the northern sea of Qiongdongnan Basin, at a water depth of around 1,560m, in the deepwater area of South China Sea.

With proven geological resources of natural gas of more than 100 billion cubic metres, the field marks the first large-sized deepwater discovery made by independent exploration, said the company.

CNOOC holds 100% stake in Lingshui 17-2 gas field, and serves as the operator.

CNOOC chairman Wang Dongjin said: “Commencement of production in Lingshui 17-2 gas field indicates the Company has taken a leap towards the 1500 meters ultra-deepwater field, further releasing the Company’s natural gas potential.

“In the future, CNOOC Limited will continue to enhance our exploration and development activities, strive to expand reserves and production, increase the proportion of green, low-carbon as well as clean energy, and hence to support the goal of carbon emission peak and carbon neutrality to be achieved at an early date.”

The company has constructed a new semi-submersible production platform with condensate oil storage capacity and a mooring system.

The field development also features a set of underwater production system and subsea pipeline, with plans for a total of 11 production wells.

The field is expected to produce 328 million cubic feet of natural gas at peak and 6,751 barrels of condensate per day in 2022, with a 10-year stable production period.

After the field begins production, natural gas will be connected to the national gas pipeline network through submarine pipelines for supply to Guangdong-Hong Kong-Hainan area.

Last month, CNOOC has started production at Liuhua 29-2 gas field, located in the eastern South China Sea, 300km southeast of Hong Kong, with water depth of about 750m.