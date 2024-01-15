Scheduled to commence drilling in the upcoming summer and entailing an investment of $28m net to the company, the well is expected to contribute approximately 8mmboe net to BlueNord, with nearly 80% of the yield being in the form of natural gas

BlueNord to move ahead with the drilling of the Harald East Middle Jurassic well. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

BlueNord has taken a final investment decision (FID) to drill the Harald East Middle Jurassic well (HEMJ) in the Harald East area located in the Danish part of the North Sea.

The Norwegian energy firm has disclosed that its financial commitment to the well’s drilling will amount to $28m.

Scheduled to commence drilling in the upcoming summer, the well is expected to contribute approximately eight million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) net to BlueNord, with nearly 80% of the yield being in the form of natural gas.

The well is situated near the Norwegian border and the gas drawn from it will be exported via the Tyra East facilities. If the drilling campaign is successful, then the well could begin production by the end of this year, said BlueNord.

The company has indicated that the Harald East Middle Jurassic well, drilled in the Jurassic with favourable reservoir properties, presents a spectrum of subsurface possibilities in terms of volume. The determination of the hook-up concept and potential life extension for Harald will be made following the completion of the drilling process.

BlueNord is engaged in production in the Danish North Sea, holding a non-operated interest of 36.8% in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC).

The consortium oversees four hubs containing 15 fields, among which is the Tyra gas condensate field. Harald is one of the five unmanned satellite fields of the Tyra field.

BlueNord chief operating officer Marianne Eide said: “I am delighted to announce another Final Investment Decision in the DUC drilling sequence. The Harald East Middle Jurassic well will be drilled through the chalk reservoir and into the Jurassic reservoir which has excellent reservoir properties.

“We look forward to getting the results and to add to the production through the new Tyra facilities by the end of the year.”