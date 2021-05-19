The company expects to drill another exploration well in the block in the second quarter

PTTEP makes new gas discovery in Malaysia. (Credit: PTT Exploration and Production Plc.)

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) has announced a new gas discovery from its first exploration well, Kulintang-1, in Block SK438, located 108km off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

Block SK438 is located in the shallow waters, adjacent to Blocks SK405, SK309 & SK311, SK314A, all of which are operated by PTTEP, with existing facilities situated close to them.

The location offers an advantage for future development including the potential for cluster development, said the company.

PTTEP chief executive officer Phongsthorn Thavisin said that PTTEP, through its subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore (PTTEP HKO), started the drilling of Kulintang-1 wildcat well in March 2021.

In April, the well was drilled to a total depth of 2,238 metres.

The company expects to drill another exploration well in this block in the second quarter of 2021.

PTTEP HKO serves as operator of Block SK438 with 80% participating interest, while PETRONAS Carigali holds the remaining 20% stake.

Apart from the Sarawak SK438, other Blocks SK405B, SK410B, SK314A, SK417, PM407 and PM415 are also currently in the exploration stage.

PTTEP’s major project portfolio in Malaysia include the producing assets in Blocks K, SK309, SK311, and the Rotan-Buluh field in Block H.

The projects also include jointly operated gas fields with PETRONAS Carigali in the Malaysia–Thailand Joint Development Area.

Thavisin added: “The Kulintang-1 well adds to the consecutive discoveries PTTEP has made this year which demonstrate our significant exploration progress in Malaysia.

“The discovery highlights our strong partnership with PETRONAS and continuous efforts in applying new techniques and interpretation to identify opportunities in mature areas.

“We are determined to explore further and make more oil & gas discoveries in Malaysia to serve future energy demand.”

In March, PTTEP made an oil and gas discovery in Block SK405B, offshore Malaysia, through the drilling of the Sirung-1 exploration well.