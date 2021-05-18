The discovery is located in Jandran exploration licence, where OGDCL is the operator

The well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has made a gas discovery from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, located in district Barkhan, Balochistan province.

Using its in house expertise, the company delineated, drilled and tested the structure of the well, which was drilled to a total depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone.

The discovery is located in Jandran exploration licence, where OGDCL is the operator with 100% stake.

According to the company, the well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 0.55 barrels per day (BPD) condensate.

OGDCL stated: “The discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.”

In February, the company had also made a gas and condensate discovery from its exploratory well SiaI-1, which is located in district Hyderabad, Sindh Province.

The well was drilled to the depth of 2,442 metres.

According to OGDCL, the well was tested at rate of 1.146 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate, based on logs data.

In August last year, the company announced a gas and condensate discovery from its exploratory efforts at Togh Bala- 01, located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The discovery was made by the Kohat joint venture comprising of OGDCL as operator with 50% stake, Mari Petroleum Company (MPCL) with 33.33% and Saif Energy (SEL) owing the remaining stake.