The project is the third large-scale solar and battery project announced in 2021 by We Energies and WPS

Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is estimated to require an investment of $649m. (Credit: Grégory ROOSE from Pixabay)

WEC Energy Group, through its utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, has agreed to acquire the 465MW solar and battery storage project in the US.

The project, the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, is planned to be constructed in south-central region of Wisconsin.

The Koshkonong project is claimed to become the largest renewable energy project in the state, if approved by the governement.

Featuring 300MW of solar generation and 165MW of battery storage, the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is estimated to require an investment of $649m

To be built in Dane County, Wisconsin, southeast of Madison, the project is the third large-scale solar and battery project announced in 2021 by We Energies and WPS.

Earlier this year, the companies announced plans for the 325-MW Darien Solar Energy Center and 310-MW Paris Solar-Battery Park.

We Energies and WPS president Tom Metcalfe said: “The Koshkonong project is another key component in our effort to build a sustainable future and ensure electric reliability in the region.

“We saw this winter in Texas and other states the dangerous results when people are without heat and power. Our focus on investing in affordable, reliable and clean energy means customers will have the energy they need when they need it.”

Koshkonong is part of WEC Energy’s strategy to invest around $2bn in new solar, wind and battery storage projects at its utilities by 2025.

We Energies and WPS would own 90% of the project, which is being developed by Invenergy, while Madison Gas and Electric would own the remaining 10%.

The construction is expected to commence in late 2022, with commercial operation is anticipated in 2024.

WEC Energy is an energy company that serves 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, with several utilities in operation.

In March, the company has agreed to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the Jayhawk Wind Farm, to be built in Bourbon and Crawford counties, Kansas.