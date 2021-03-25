Discovery estimated to contain between 12 and 19 million cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent

The Blasto discovery is located near the Fram and Troll fields in the North Sea. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Equinor and partners have made an oil discovery in the Blasto prospect near the Fram and Troll fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

The discovery was made during the drilling of the 31/2-22 S and 31/2-22 A wildcat wells in the prospect that spans production licences 090, 090 I, and 090 E.

The two wells were drilled by the West Hercules drilling rig in water depth of 349m. The drilling was done nearly 3km southwest of the Fram field, and 11km of the Troll field in the northwest direction.

As per preliminary estimates, the discovery could hold between 12 and 19 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent, which corresponds to 75-120 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

Equinor Norway exploration senior vice president Nick Ashton said: “The discovery revitalises one of the most mature areas on the NCS. With discoveries in four of four prospects in the Fram area during the past 18 months, we have proven volumes that in total will create considerable value for society.”

Well 31/2-22 S encountered a total oil column of nearly 30m in the upper part of the Sognefjord formation and an oil column of approximately 50m in the lower part of the same formation. The oil-water contacts were made at 1,860m and 1,960m respectively.

The exploratory well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,282m below sea level and to a measured depth of 2,379m below sea level.

On the other hand, the 31/2-22 A well came into contact with high-quality sandstone in the Sognefjord formation, however, the reservoir is filled with water, said Equinor. The 31/2-22 A well has been classified as dry.

The drilling of the well was carried out to a vertical depth of 2,035m below sea level and to a measured depth of 2,207m below sea level.

The two wells have been permanently plugged and also abandoned.

Equinor and its partners will look to tie the new discovery to other discoveries, which include the nearby Echino South discovery, and existing infrastructure in the region.

The Norwegian firm has an operating stake of 45% in the production licence 090/090I. Its partners are Vår Energi (25%), Idemitsu Petroleum (15%), and Neptune Energy (15%).