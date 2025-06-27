Barminco awarded underground contract at Great Fingall for Westgold Resources. (Credit: Mishainik/Shutterstock)

Barminco announced that its underground mining business, Barminco, has been awarded a new contract by Westgold Resources for the provision of underground mining services at the Great Fingall project, located near Cue in Western Australia.

The three-year contract is valued at approximately A$200 million, with the scope of works including mine development, production, and associated underground mining services. Mobilisation is expected to commence in July 2025.

This contract further strengthens Barminco’s Australian underground portfolio and contributes to secured work in FY26 and beyond. Contract details include:

Contract value: Circa A$200 million

Contract term: 36 months, with a 12-month option to extend

Services: Underground development, production and related mining services

Capital requirement: Approximately $16 million of growth capital in FY26

Mark Norwell, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Perenti said, “We are excited to be partnering with Westgold on the Great Fingall project. This award highlights the depth and scale of Barminco’s mining and technical capability and supports the ongoing focus of growing our underground mining business in Australia and select regions internationally. This project further increases Australian earnings for Perenti and supports our ongoing focus on year-on-year sustainable cash generation. We look forward to delivering value for Westgold through our collaborative approach and focus on operational excellence.”

Gabrielle Iwanow, President of Contract Mining at Perenti said, “We are proud to mark the beginning of a new relationship between Westgold and Barminco on the Great Fingall project. Westgold’s decision is an endorsement of the strength of our technical capability and our commitment to safe and efficient operations. We look forward to building a strong partnership that delivers value for both companies and the communities in which we operate.”