The approvals mark the final requirements to begin construction on 502km green energy transmission superhighway in 2021

The New York State Public Service Commission has approved $710m electricity transmission projects to enable the integration of more renewable energy into the state electric grid.

One of the two projects that have been approved is the New York Energy Solution Project, a 54.5mile (87.7km), 345KV transmission line.

The project valued at around $530m will start in Rensselaer County and extends to Dutchess County, advancing the flow of clean, reliable energy to high-demand markets and consumers downstate.

The regulator has also approved NextEra Energy Transmission New York to exercise municipal agreements to construct the Empire State Line, a 20mile (32km), 345KV transmission line.

Located in Niagara and Erie counties, and valued at an estimated $180m, the project aims to minimise congestion and maximise the flow of renewable energy in Western New York.

The two approvals mark the final requirements to begin construction on the 250miles (502km) green energy transmission superhighway in this year.

New York Power Authority president and CEO Gil C Quiniones said: “Building new transmission infrastructure to integrate more renewable energy into the state electric grid is critical for us to achieve Governor Cuomo’s bold 70% renewable electricity by 2030 goal.

“With Smart Path, the Marcy to New Scotland Transmission Upgrade Project and the recent commencement of the Northern New York Priority Transmission Project, we are initiating the clean energy superhighway that is needed to modernize our grid, and ensure that it is resilient, reliable and affordable for the next generations of New Yorkers.”

The New York Energy Solution Project transmission project, which is owned by New York Transco, is anticipated to eliminate the existing electricity bottlenecks.

Also, the project would facilitate the enhanced use of clean energy produced upstate, while improving grid resiliency and storm hardening.

The existing 80-year-old structures would be upgraded and replaced with a reduced number of nearly 230 modern structures.

New York Transco is expected to work with Orange and Rockland Utilities, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric, to develop additional, related infrastructure upgrades previously required by the regulator.

New York Transco president Victor Mullin said: “Governor Cuomo’s vision and strong leadership have led us to this important milestone.

“New York Transco is grateful for the thorough review provided by the Public Service Commission, Department of Public Service and other State agencies, as well as the engagement of the host communities, businesses and residents. We stand ready to begin construction and advance New York’s renewable energy future.”