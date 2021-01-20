The projects are expected to generate enough clean energy to power up to 110,000 average California households

(Credit: Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.)

EDF Renewables North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Group, has completed and commenced the commercial operations at 173.4MWdc Maverick 1 and 135.9MWdc Maverick 4 Solar Projects in the US.

Maverick 1 and Maverick 4 projects are part of the Palen Solar project, and are located adjacent to each other on unincorporated land in Riverside County, California.

The area allocated for the solar projects is administered by the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the agency has designated the area as a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area.

EDF Renewables grid-scale power executive vice president Ryan Pfaff said: “EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Southern California Edison and Shell to help California meet its clean energy and low-carbon goals through the Maverick Solar Projects.

“The backing of local, state and federal government is critically important to renewable development and we thank all those who supported this project through its development.”

Maverick 1 and Maverick 4 supported by 15-year PPAs

Both Maverick 1 and Maverick 4 projects are designed to feature horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

Maverick 1 is backed by a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to provide 125MW electricity to Southern California Edison.

Under a 15-year PPA, Maverick 4 will supply 100MW energy and renewable attributes to Shell Energy North America (US).

In addition to economic benefits for Riverside County, the projects are expected to generate a combined clean energy adequate for up to 110,000 average California households.

The output is equivalent to avoiding more than 498,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

EDF Renewables engineering and construction vice president Benoit Rigal said: “We acknowledge the perseverance demonstrated by the project teams, including our construction and supplier partners, in safely completing the projects during the pandemic.”