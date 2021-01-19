The $130m contract will see Wood work at the Morecambe Bay Hub’s offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow gas terminal

The central platform of the Morecambe Bay gas hub. (Credit: Spirit Energy Limited)

Wood has secured a $130m contract from Spirit Energy to deliver late life solutions for the latter’s 100% owned Morecambe Bay gas fields, offshore UK.

Under the five-year services contract, Wood will utilise its expertise in late life asset optimisation and management for extending field life, reducing costs, and cutting down late life carbon intensity.

The company will undertake the activities across the offshore assets of Morecambe Hub in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal located on the northwest English coast.

Spirit Energy Morecambe Hub asset director John Cowie said: “The Morecambe Hub has produced gas for the UK for more than 30 years, and remains a key asset in our portfolio as we continue to maximise economic recovery from the area.

“There is still more we can do to extend Morecambe’s field life while reducing its emissions and contribute to the UK’s Net Zero targets, and we look forward to working with Wood on both of these goals.”

Wood will employ nearly 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal along with a small support team in Aberdeen for executing the contract.

Wood Europe, Middle East, and Africa president Craig Shanaghey said: “I am delighted to be able to announce our new partnership with Spirit Energy which will see Wood apply our decades of experience in intelligent operations, maintenance and integrity solutions to deliver a sustainable next chapter for the field.

“Our shared ambition is to leverage the greatest value from the Morecambe Hub in its late life phase, by focusing on driving down operational costs and creating opportunities to extend field life.”

The Morecambe Hub is made up of three fields, which include North Morecambe, South Morecambe, and Rhyl.

Production from the Morecambe Bay gas fields, which began in 1985, is equivalent to providing enough gas for heating nearly 1.5 million homes in the UK.

The gas from all three fields is processed at Barrow Gas Terminals, located near Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, before it is delivered into the National Transmission System.