Japan-based Mitsui and its partner Beach Energy have made final investment decision (FID) for the A$768m ($581m) Stage 2 expansion of Waitsia gas field in Western Australia.

Mitsui is the operator of the Waitsia Gas Project Stage 2 Development. The firm holds a 50% interest in the Waitsia field through AWE while the remaining stake is held by Beach Energy.

The Waitsia field is located around 350km north of Perth, Western Australia, and considered to be one of the largest onshore natural gas fields in the country.

The Waitsia gas project stage 2 development will help in providing a reliable supply of LNG to Western Australian manufacturers and consumers.

Additionally, the project is expected to contribute to a low-carbon society by promoting fuel conversion to gas in the medium term.

The Stage 2 development is expected to add 250TJ/day of gas production capacity to the current Stage 1 capacity of 20TJ/day.

The Waitsia Stage 2 Development involves drilling of additional wells and the construction of a new gas plant. Production from this stage is planned to commence in the second half of 2023.

In a statement, Mitsui said: “Waitsia creates strategic value by enhancing Mitsui’s function as an operator in the broad range of energy business.

“The project utilises Mitsui’s comprehensive strengths, and takes a lead in creating value across the gas supply chain. It also enables Mitsui to develop further business opportunities by utilizing its accumulated knowledge and expertise in areas such as gas value chain and carbon management.”