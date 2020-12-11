The Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project will consist of 1,118MW of solar and 2,165MWh of energy storage

More than 2.5 million solar modules will be used by the project for solar production. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

US-based renewable energy developer and operator Terra-Gen has entered into an agreement with Mortenson to proceed with the Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project located in Kern County, California.

The Edwards & Sanborn project will consist of 1,118MW of solar and 2,165MWh of energy storage.

Terra-Gen vice president of engineering Brian Gorda said: “Selecting the right partner to execute a project of this scale coupled with cutting edge battery experience was paramount for Terra-Gen, and Mortenson was a natural fit. Terra-Gen is excited to push the industry to new heights and build a plant that provides energy for all hours of demand.”

The site of the project is located near many operating wind and solar projects in Kern County, California.

Mortenson is appointed as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for both the solar and energy storage scopes.

Construction at the site will commence from the first quarter of next year and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

More than 2.5 million solar modules will be used by the project for solar production, which will be enough to power 260,000 homes in California.

The energy storage will use over 110,000 lithium-ion battery modules.

Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project is Mortenson’s 78th solar project and 11th energy storage project.

When the construction is at its peak, the project will provide employment to more than 700 people.

In September last year, Terra-Gen has secured $650m construction financing for its 400MW High Prairie wind power project in Missouri.