The company will supply 19 Cypress onshore wind turbines for the Cuevas de Velasco wind farm in the country

The Cypress turbines will be operated by Azora at 5.5MW. (Credit: Zout Fotografie (Rein Rijke).)

GE Renewable Energy, a division of General Electric (GE), has secured a wind turbine supply order from Azora for its 100MW Cuevas de Velasco wind farm in Spain.

Under the terms of the contract, GE’s subsidiary will be responsible for the supply of 19 Cypress onshore wind turbines for the project, located in the Cuenca province in Spain, the wind farm

The Cypress turbines will be operated by Azora at 5.5MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m, which is claimed to be the most powerful ever permitted in Spain.

The contract marks the company’s first order in Spain for its Cypress platform.

Contract includes 30-year services agreement for Cuevas de Velasco project

The contract also includes a 30-year services agreement for the Cuevas de Velasco project.

Azora Infrastructure and Energy Investments managing partner Santiago Olivares said: “We are very excited about the opportunity of working together with GE in this fantastic project, which will be the first to implement this revolutionary new turbine in Spain.

“The Cuevas de Velasco Wind farm will produce more than 300.000 MWh per annum, contributing to Spain´s objective of generating cleaner, cheaper and more efficient energy.”

The two-piece blade of Cypress turbine will be manufactured by LM Wind Power, GE’s wind turbine blade subsidiary.

Currently, LM Wind Power operates a site in Castellón, Spain, employing about 650 people.

In its National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), Spain has set an objective to install 50GW of installed wind power by 2030.

GE onshore wind, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa president and CEO Peter Wells said: “Our goal is to help our customers drive energy costs down every day, and our Cypress platform is ideally suited to make the best use of the country’s wind speed and landscape.”

