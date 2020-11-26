Saipem will install a booster compression module (BCM) on the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility

Saipem will be responsible for the delivery of the BCM front end engineering services. (Credit: Saipem.)

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has secured a contract to provide front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the Ichthys liquified natural gas (LNG) project offshore Western Australia.

The Ichthys field is located approximately 220km offshore Western Australia and 820km southwest of Darwin and covers an area of nearly 800km2 in water at 250 metres of average depths of nearly.

Under the terms of the contract, Saipem will be responsible for the installation of booster compression module (BCM) on the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility.

The central processing facility (CPF) has nearly 78 thousand tonnes gross of topsides and a deck size of 130 metres by 120 metres.

Built in South Korea at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard, Ichthys Explorer CPF is designed to support hydrocarbon processing systems and utilities, along with the living quarters for approximately 200 people.

Saipem to BCM front end engineering services for Ichthys project

Under the contract, Saipem will be responsible for the delivery of the BCM front end engineering services.

The contract also includes with an option to provide a lump sum price to provide full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services scope from detailed design through to fabrication and load out.

Saipem E&C Offshore North Pacific/East Indian Ocean Area Manager Gianalberto Secchi said: “This contract furthers our sustainable presence in this strategic market.”

INPEX-operated LNG project is a joint venture between INPEX group companies, Total, and the Australian subsidiaries of CPC Corporation Taiwan, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, JERA and Toho Gas.

In July, Saipem has secured a $365m contract to install a rigid riser-based subsea system for the Búzios pre-salt project in Brazil.