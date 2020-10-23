Snam has also invested $39.3m to gain a minority stake in the electrolyser producer ITM Power

Snam partners with ITM Power to develop green hydrogen technology. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Italian energy infrastructure company Snam has collaborated with ITM Power, a British hydrogen energy solutions manufacturer, to develop green hydrogen technology.

As part of the partnership agreement, Snam has made a £30m ($39.3m) investment in ITM Power and will form a commercial and technological alliance for joint initiatives in the future.

The partnership is also expected to allow Snam to gain a chance to get relevant technical knowledge in the sector to develop the green hydrogen technologies.

In addition, the collaboration will allow the two companies to promote synergies for the development of new projects, through the secondment of Snam resources to ITM Power.

ITM Power to be included in green hydrogen projects using membrane technology

With a focus on the development of the hydrogen value chain, Snam will now include ITM Power in the projects to develop green hydrogen using electrolysers of membrane technology, up to 100MW.

The projects will also see collaboration with other operators at the Italian and international levels.

Snam CEO Marco Alverà said: “The agreement with one of the main global producers of electrolysers is Snam’s first external investment in the hydrogen sector and stands alongside those we are already advancing to make our infrastructure ready for the transport of this new clean energy carrier.

“The partnership with ITM Power allows us to build on our know-how in technologies for the production of green hydrogen in a way that is functional to business development and to become a player along the value chain.

“We want to develop new projects and contribute to enabling the supply chain, both internationally and in particular in Italy, which has the opportunity to become a green hydrogen hub between Europe and North Africa.”

