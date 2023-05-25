By allowing the treatment of new types of input, this technology is helping to accelerate the development of the biogas value chain, thus contributing to the energy transition

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Ductor to jointly develop new projects using innovative technology. (Credit: Thomas H. from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies has acquired a 20% stake in Ductor, a Finland-based start-up that has developed an innovative technology to process high-nitrogen organic waste, such as poultry manure, which is usually difficult to use for biomethane production. By allowing the treatment of new types of input, this technology is helping to accelerate the development of the biogas value chain, thus contributing to the energy transition. It will also enable TotalEnergies to seize new market opportunities.

TotalEnergies has also formed a partnership with Ductor to develop and invest in several biomethane production projects, primarily in the United States and Europe. Ductor already has a pipeline of fifteen to twenty projects, some of which are at an advanced stage. The partners are planning to develop an initial facility in Ohio, United States. Under the terms of this joint venture, TotalEnergies will market the production of the biomethane, and Ductor the production of the sustainable biofertilizers.

“We are pleased to partner with Ductor, a start-up with an innovative pre-treatment technology that will enable us to develop new biomethane production projects, using organic waste that is currently not, or only slightly, reused. By accelerating the biogas chain, this technology contributes directly to the energy transition and to TotalEnergies’ ambition of producing 20 TWh of biogas worldwide by 2030,” said Olivier Guerrini, Vice President, Biogas at TotalEnergies.

“The partnership with TotalEnergies will allow us to move forward faster and rapidly develop our project portfolio. In today’s world, local energy production, food security and global warming are essential concerns for everyone. Ductor’s solution for repurposing high-grade organic residues into renewable energy and sustainable fertilizer is part of the answer. The markets for organic fertilizer and biogas are expected to grow strongly in the years to come,” said Ductor’s Chief Executive Officer Bernard Fenner.

Source: Company Press Release