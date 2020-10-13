The expansion of the Roma North project will increase its production by 50% to 24 terra joule/day (TJ/d)

Natural gas produced from the Roma North expansion will be delivered to GLNG (Credit: bstad from Pixabay.)

Australian oil and gas company Senex Energy has taken a final investment decision (FID) to expand the natural gas production at Roma North project in Queensland.

The expansion of the Roma North in the Western Surat Gas Project (WSGP) will increase its production by 50% to 24 terra joule/day (TJ/d).

The company said that the expansion will also result in a 15% reduction in unit cost gas processing tariff payable by the company.

Natural gas produced from the Roma North expansion will be delivered to Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (GLNG) under the existing 15-year gas sales agreement (GSA) signed in May this year.

Jemena to build and fund the Roma North project expansion

Jemena, an energy infrastructure company, will construct and fund the Roma North compression facility expansion.

As per the Roma North agreement, the company will be responsible to procure and install two additional compression units to increase the capacity at the Roma North project.

Senex managing director and CEO Ian Davies said: “This investment follows strong project execution and natural gas production performance at Roma North, with reservoir performance and well availability continuing to excel.

“Senex and Jemena have proven ability to partner to efficiently deliver natural gas projects, with the Roma North expansion representing our first investment to accelerate development of Senex’s significant Surat Basin natural gas reserves.

“Senex is committed to contributing to Australia’s gas-fired recovery from the COVID-19 recession, with this Roma North expansion project the first example of our high-quality investment opportunities.”

Senex will drill around 15 additional natural gas wells, starting in late 2021, and will also install gas and water gathering systems.

It will also expand the existing water infrastructure of the project.

In December last year, Senex has announced that Project Atlas achieved first gas sales, with gas being sold to Queensland power generator CleanCo.