To be built in the northwestern territorial waters of Miaoli County, the portfolio will comprise three offshore projects that include Formosa 4-1, Formosa 4-2 and Formosa 4-3.

They will cover a large maritime area located 18 to 20km off the coast of Miaoli County.

Swancor Renewable Energy said that it has lodged the portfolio of projects with the Taiwan Environmental Protection Agency.

It is planning to use bottom-fixed or floating foundations for the portfolio depending on the site conditions.

The company has already developed the 128MW Formosa 1 wind farm, which is now in operations, and it is constructing the 376MW Formosa 2 wind project.

Jointly developed by JERA (49%), Macquarie Capital (26%), and Swancor Renewable Energy (25%), the Formosa 2 wind farm is estimated to produce enough electricity to power 380,000 households annually.

Swancor Renewable Energy seeking approvals for Formosa 4 wind project

Swancor Renewable Energy CEO Lucas Lin said: “Swancor Renewable Energy has been preliminarily developing Formosa 4 since 2019.

“Through the development of Formosa 4, we are dedicated to growing the local supply chain and realizing our vision of becoming a regional leader in the renewable energy industry.

“We will be leveraging our development experience from Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 with our new portfolio and are looking forward to extending our relationships with the Miaoli County Government and the local stakeholders.”

The company has filed for an environmental impact assessment and is seeking the requisite government approvals for the Formosa 4 wind project.

It expects the wind farm to commence operations from 2025.

Once operational, the three wind farms are estimated to generate enough electricity to supply power to more than 4.5 million households.