The Queensland government in Australia has awarded tenders to Senex Energy, Comet Ridge, State Gas and Denison Gas for gas exploration in areas near their existing infrastructure to bring more gas to the market.

Comet Ridge has been awarded a tender to explore two gas fields to the east and north-east of the Mahalo gas project located west of Gladstone in central Queensland.

One of the fields is PLR2020-1-1, called as Mahalo East, that covers 97km2 of area and is located immediately east of Mahalo North.

Spanning over 338km2 of area, the other block, PLR2020-1-2 is said to contain the north-eastern extent of the high-quality gas fairway.

Senex Energy awarded tender to explore 486km2 natural gas exploration block

Australian energy company Senex Energy has been awarded preferred tenderer status to explore a 486km2 natural gas exploration block and also an 18km2 block for domestic market gas near its existing Project Atlas near Wandoan.

The 486km2 exploration block PLR2020-1-9, is situated between the Scotia and Meridian gas fields in the Bowen Basin.

The company is planning to execute an initial four-year work programme including geological studies, 2D seismic acquisition and an exploration well.

Senex managing director Ian Davies said: “The award of further natural gas tenements would enable the company to increase production from the successful Atlas domestic gas project by 50 per cent and to continue to explore for, and develop, new gas resources for the domestic market.”

The Queensland government has awarded a tender to State Gas to explore 1,414km2 of area situated south-west of Rolleston near its existing Reid’s Dome gas project.

Denison Gas has been appointed as preferred tenderer to explore 668km2 located north of Injune, near its existing Denison South project.

In June this year, the Queensland government has opened an additional 1,500km2 acreage in the Surat and Bowen Basins for gas exploration.