It is the 10th discovery in the TAL block. (Credit: Pixabay/Terry McGraw)

Hungarian oil and gas firm, MOL Group has made a new gas and condensate discovery in the Tal block, Pakistan.

It is the company’s 13th discovery in Pakistan and 10th discovery in the TAL block, where MOL is the operator.

The firm said that the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well, which was at drilled at Tal block, has reached a total depth of 4,939m on 23 May 2020.

The well has achieved a flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart and Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6,516 boepd (16.12 MMscf/d and 3,240 bpd, respectively), with flowing well-head pressure of 4,476 PSI at 32/64” choke upon testing.

Further testing of the exploratory well is continuing

MOL Group Exploration & Production (E&P) executive vice president Berislav Gašo said: “I am delighted to announce that we have made another discovery in Pakistan.

“This new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoir in the TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities.

“The Mamikhel South-1 discovery will also help to improve the energy security of the country from indigenous resources.

“We are thankful to our Joint Venture partners as well as the Government of Pakistan for their continued support.”

The company noted that further testing of the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well is ongoing.

MOL is responsible for 89 million boepd gross production in the TAL block, as the operating shareholder.

The partners in the joint venture consortium include MOL, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), PPL, POL and GHPL.

In 2016, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL Group, and its joint venture partner OGDCL announced two new onshore discoveries in the Tal block.