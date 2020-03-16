The well 34/7-E-4 AH will be drilled in production licence 089 area and is located just southwest of the Snorre field

Equinor Energy secures drilling permit for well 34/7-E-4 AH. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

Norway-based oil and gas company, Equinor Energy has secured drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for wellbore 34/7-E-4 AH in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well 34/7-E-4 AH will be drilled in production licence 089 area and is located just southwest of the Snorre field.

As per the terms of the drilling programme, a wildcat well will be drilled in production licence 089 and will be carried out by the Transocean Norge drilling facility.

The oil and gas company, with an ownership stake of 41.5%, is the operator of the licence while the remaining stake is held by Petoro (30%), Vår Energi (16.1%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (9.6%) and Wintershall Dea Norge (2.8%).

The production licence 089 was awarded on 9 March 1984 and the well is the 41st exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit depends on Equinor securing all other permits and consents needed from other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Equinor Energy receives drilling permit for well 35/10-5 in licence 827 S

Recently, the oil and gas company has secured permission from the NPD to drill wildcat well 35/10-5 in Norwegian North Sea.

The well 35/10-5 will be drilled in production licence 827 S and is located about 11km southwest of the Vega field.

Equinor Energy is the operator of production licence 827 S with 70% stake, while other licensee is DNO Norge with 30%.

The production licence 827 S was awarded on 5 February 2016 and the well is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

In December last year, Equinor secured permission from the NPD to drill wildcat well 7219/9-3 in production licence 532 in Norwegian North Sea.