T-Point 2 at Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has begins commercial operations at its T-Point 2 combined cycle power plant validation facility in Japan.

Located at Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, the new facility with an enhanced 60 Hz JAC gas turbine will replace MHPS’ original T-Point plant.

The new facility is part of MHPS’ approach to expand the boundaries of technology while reducing the risk for its customers. For this purpose, the firm validates its new gas turbine technologies as well as the digital solutions in long-term grid-connected operation for at least 8,000 operating hours.

The JAC gas turbine is designed for maximum efficiency and minimise emissions and it is now integrated with MHPS-TOMONI digital solutions for verification and validation at T-Point 2.

The JAC gas turbine reduces carbon emissions by 65%

MHPS said that the gas turbine will is starting commercial operations at combined cycle efficiency more than 64% and is claimed to be world’s first turbine inlet temperature of 1650°C.

According to the company, the JAC gas turbine reduces carbon emissions by 65%, compared to coal-fired facilities.

Additionally, it is designed for conversion from natural gas to a blend of natural gas with 30% renewable hydrogen to reduce emissions further.

MHPS Americas president and CEO and Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas chief regional officer Paul Browning said: “Unlike other manufacturers, MHPS demonstrates new gas turbine capabilities at our own combined cycle power plant before shipping to our customers.

“This enables us to provide unmatched performance, such as the 99.5% reliability of our J-Series gas turbines.

“I congratulate our dedicated team of Engineers, Procurement, and Construction personnel for achieving commercial operation on schedule, on budget, and exceeding output and efficiency expectations.

‘This project positions us years ahead of any manufacturer in putting the latest generation of 1650°C gas turbine technology into commercial operation.”

