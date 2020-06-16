The firm will be responsible for manufacturing and installation of 114 units of V164-10MW wind turbines at the project site

MHI Vestas will also be responsible for service and maintenance of the project. (Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.)

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has secured a turbine supply contract from Seagreen Wind Energy (SWE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSE, for the 1,075MW Seagreen wind farm in Scotland waters.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for manufacturing and installation of 114 units of V164-10MW wind turbines at the site.

Set to become Scotland’s largest source of renewable energy, the wind farm will be located about 27km off the Angus coast.

Installation of the wind turbines off the coast of Fife is scheduled in 2021

MHI Vestas UK Country manager Julian Brown said: “The Seagreen contract will further secure the presence of MHI Vestas in the UK with service operations based in Scotland serving the project and blades supplied from the Isle of Wight blades manufacturing facility.

“The project will be supported by our technician apprenticeship programme based in Scotland and provides further opportunities for development of the UK supply chain, delivering sustainable and high value jobs in offshore wind.

“We look forward to working with our partners across Scotland and the northeast to build and install the 114 turbines at Seagreen.”

Under the contract, MHI Vestas will also be responsible for service and maintenance of the project for a period of 15 years.

The firm is scheduled to install the wind turbines off the coast of Fife in 2021. The project has been under development since 2010.

Once operational, the offshore wind farm will generate approximately 5,000GWh of renewable power per year, which is enough to supply power to nearly one million homes while offsetting 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Furthermore, Seagreen secured a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) awarded by the UK Government for 454MW of the capacity, which represents 42% of the total project capacity.

Recently, MHI Vestas has installed first of the 77 wind turbine at 731.5MW Borssele III/IV offshore wind farm in Netherlands.