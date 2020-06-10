Groupement Bir Seba is a consortium of Sonatrach, Petrovietnam Exploration Production, and PTT Exploration & Production Algeria

Maire Tecnimont wins $400m EPC contract in Algeria. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont subsidiary Tecnimont has secured $400m engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Groupement for the Bir Seba Phase II and Mouiat Outlad Messaoud field development projects in Algeria.

The scope of the contract includes full engineering, procurement and construction activities such as the expansion of existing oil central processing facility, by installing a new oil separation train to double the total capacity up to 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

It also includes installing two additional remote gathering stations and over 400km of pipelines connecting the new oil production wells, along with implementing gas lift and water injection facilities.

Project to be implemented at Bir Seba and Mouiat Outlad Messaoud fields

Maire Tecnimont said that the project will be implemented at the Bir Seba and Mouiat Outlad Messaoud oil fields, located in the Touggourt area, about 130km northeast of Hassi Messaoud.

The firm is planning to complete the project in 40 months.

Maire Tecnimont Group CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “After our previous award with Sonatrach in 2018, this achievement lets us further consolidate our industrial footprint in the strategic Algerian market in the crucial oil & gas sector, having matured a solid experience of projects’ execution in other Middle Eastern and North African countries.

“We are really proud to strengthen a mutually beneficial relationship with such prominent clients, as sound evidence of our successful operations in the Country.

“This is the fifth major award for our Group in 2020 in spite of the ongoing Covid pandemic and is a further testament of our core business’ resilience.”

Groupement Bir Seba is a consortium of Algerian government-owned Sonatrach, Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation, and PTT Exploration & Production Algeria, a subsidiary of Thailand national oil company PTTEP.

In 2018, Maire Tecnimont’s subsidiary KT-Kinetics Technology signed two EPC contracts for refinery process units at the Kstovo Refinery, in Central Russia.