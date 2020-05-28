SWEPCO to purchase 54.5% of three wind farms collectively called the North Central Energy facilities

SWEPCO seeks to acquire 810MW of wind projects. (Credit: Photo by ZHANG FENGSHENG on Unsplash)

The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) has approved US-based electric power company Southwestern Electric Power Co’s (SWEPCO) 810MW of wind projects.

SWEPCO is planning to purchase 54.5% of three wind farms collectively called the North Central Energy facilities. The 810MW of wind farms will provide clean energy to SWEPCO customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

The remaining 45.5% stake of the wind farms located in north-central Oklahoma is planned to be acquired by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

FERC approved the acquisition of wind facilities by SWEPCO and PSO

Additionally, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved the acquisition of the wind facilities by SWEPCO and PSO.

SWEPCO president and COO Malcolm Smoak said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring more low-cost renewable energy to our Louisiana customers.

“We appreciate the careful review by the Louisiana Public Service Commission for this plan to bring the benefits of resource diversity and long-term savings to the families, businesses and communities we serve.

“Clean and affordable energy helps customers meet their own renewable energy and sustainability goals and makes our community more competitive for economic development.”

The approved option by LPSC could increase the state’s allocation to 464MW from the original 268MW.

In a press statement, SWEPCO said: “Significant increases in wind and solar energy are part of SWEPCO’s long-range Integrated Resource Plan.”

Last month, the Arkansas Public Service Commission has also approved the SWEPCO’s option to purchase 810MW wind project, which is due to receive approval from the Texas commission.

Separately, SWEPCO said it plans to launch a request for proposals (RfP) for the construction of 200MW of solar power projects.