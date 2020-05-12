SWEPCO, along with its sister company PSO, is planning to acquire three wind facilities in north central Oklahoma

SWEPCO secures APSC approval to add 810MW wind capacity. (Credit: Pixabay.)

US-based electric power company Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has obtained the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approval of its request to add 810MW of wind energy.

SWEPCO, along with its sister company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), is planning to acquire three wind facilities in north central Oklahoma, dubbed the North Central Energy Facilities.

The company is expected to own 810 MW of the 1,485MW project, by investing $1.01bn.

SWEPCO president and chief operating officer Malcolm Smoak said “We are excited for this opportunity to bring more clean, low-cost renewable energy to our Arkansas customers.

“The Arkansas Public Service Commission has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy, and the parties in this proceeding recognize the many benefits of clean energy and long-term savings for the families, businesses and communities we serve.”

SWEPCO and PSO have received FERC approval to acquire the wind facilities

SWEPCO said that in addition to the environmental benefits of wind energy, its customers will save approximately $2bn in charges, over an estimated 30-year life of the new facilities.

The company is also seeking approval from utility regulators in Louisiana and Texas.

The Arkansas share of the project has been approved by the APSC, and the estimated share of 155MW could increase to 268MW based on the regulatory approvals in Louisiana and Texas.

PSO received final approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in February 2020, to add 675MW of wind energy of the 1,485MW project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved the acquisition of the wind facilities by SWEPCO and PSO.

Smoak added: “We know this project is important to many of our customers, like Walmart, the City of Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas and many other companies, communities and individuals who are looking to SWEPCO to help them meet their own sustainability and renewable energy goals.

“This project taps into one of the best wind energy resources in the country to help meet our customers’ needs.”