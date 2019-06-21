APUC’s regulated utility business, Liberty Utilities, received certificates of convenience and necessity (CC&N) to acquire, once completed, three wind farms

Image: The wind farms are located in Barton, Dade, Lawrence, and Jasper Counties in Missouri and in Neosho County, Kansas. Photo courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (APUC) has secured an approval to acquire 600MW wind power projects in Missouri and Kansas in the US.

APUC’s regulated utility business, Liberty Utilities, received certificates of convenience and necessity (CC&N) to acquire, once completed, three wind farms.

The wind farms are located in Barton, Dade, Lawrence, and Jasper Counties in Missouri and in Neosho County, Kansas.

The CC&N allows construction to begin on the three wind generation sites.

Construction on the three wind farms is anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2019. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

APUC said that collectively the three projects are referred to as the Customer Savings Plan, which is expected to result in the investment of more than $1.1bn,

The plan is also expected to reduce energy costs for customers over the life of the project.

APUC chief executive officer Ian Robertson said: “The receipt of the CC&Ns is an important milestone in the implementation of the Customer Savings Plan.”

“The addition of 600 MW of wind energy to displace fossil-based energy sources will not only provide cost-saving benefits to our Midwest electric utility customers but will also deliver other significant economic and environmental benefits.

“Initiatives such as the Customer Savings Plan are important in the transition of our supply mix to clean energy sources and underpin APUC’s commitment to contribute meaningfully to a sustainable energy future.”

Holding nearly $10bn of total assets, APUC is a diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility.

The company is a major player in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing over 2.5GW of net installed capacity and more than 500MW of incremental renewable energy capacity under construction.

Recently, APUC signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ascendant Group (Ascendant), which is the parent company of Bermuda Electric Light Company, serving Bermuda’s 63,000 residents and businesses