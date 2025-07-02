For larger systems of 100MW and above, the plants are built partly below ground.

The Reliable, Renewable Power Technology (RRPT), is a US-patented modular hydropower system for newly built uninterrupted power generating plants, or to serve as an on-demand add-on for existing intermittent wind turbine and solar generating systems.

An enclosed, looped, fluid-based hydraulic system, RRPT alternately leverages the force of gravity and buoyant forces to convert the potential energy of a convertible piston into a pressurised fluid flow to drive a power-generating turbine.

At the heart of the system are the convertible piston and cylinder units. When filled with water, the pistons wholly rely on gravity to pressurise and move water through a unique and carefully engineered system of piping and power generation units, as the pistons move vertically downward to the bottom of the cylinder.

To start up a typical RRPT plant, there must be an external power source to provide power for the system’s control panel and electronic and hydraulic components needed to launch the initial power generation cycle. The piston shafts must work synchronously in pairs, so that when one piston goes up, the other goes down for continuous uninterrupted power generation.

It is noteworthy to highlight that the external power source is disconnected after the startup of the RRPT plant, unlike conventional pumped hydro system, where external power is needed for each power cycle to recharge the system. The system utilises programmable logic controllers and other components for continuous, smooth operation, process management and synchronisation.

Cost-effective RRPT system

Comparative analysis claims to have shown that this baseload, independent, modular and skid-mounted hydro-powered system is cost-effective and requires smaller reservoir or land use compared to wind and solar. Indeed, for those countries not fortunate enough to be blessed with abundant natural energy resources, an RRPT can help achieve energy independence.

Carbon neutral, decentralised and distributed in nature, RRPT’s 100MWh system has the following approximate dimensions (100m x 50m) for diameter and height, respectively. This means each tank (two are required) will hold about 39,2750m3 of water. So, with 785,500m3 of water, the RRPT system can generate 100MW of power.

The result is that for the same amount of water stored in the two reservoirs (upper/lower) of just one of typical pumped storage plant, RRPT could fill 101.85 (100MWh) RRPT power plants and the combined power output of these plants would be 10.185GW, with the advantage that the water is recycled and the ecosystem is conserved.

RRPT is in over 72 countries with patent-pending status in dozens of others. It is currently at Technology Readiness Level 4 with plans for constructing a working pilot model currently underway.

