The company will supply 38 of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for two wind farms in Gujarat

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by POWERICA to supply turbines for two wind farms to be located at Rajkot and Khambaliya, in the western state of Gujarat, India.

Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy has agreed to supply 38 turbines to be installed at the two wind farms, which will have an output of 51.3MW, each.

Powerica had won the two projects in a competitive bidding process organised by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The Rajkot wind farm will be located about 40km from the city of Rajkot and will be powered by 19 of the wind turbines, while the Khambaliya wind farm will be located 55km from the city of Jamnagar and will also be powered by 19 wind turbines.

The 2.7-132 onshore turbines to be supplied by GE Renewable Energy for the wind farms are claimed to ideally suited for Gujarat’s wind speed conditions.

The turbine has been designed at GE’s Technology Centre in Bangalore taking into account the wind conditions in the country.

GE Renewable Energy South Asia and ASEAN onshore wind business regional leader Gilan Sabatier said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by POWERICA for these two projects and to begin our partnership with them. We have been able to offer the highest value proposition to POWERICA by working closely together to optimize all aspects of the wind farms.

“We are looking forward to furthering our partnership as POWERICA builds its renewable energy portfolio and thank them for their trust in our technology.”

Power generated from the two wind farms will be sold through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 25 years. The power will be distributed to consumers connected to the state grid and the national grid respectively.

Powerica chairman Naresh Oberoi said: “We are happy to start this new association with GE Renewable Energy and look forward to the commissioning of these two projects on time and with the best generation assets.

“We have found in GE Renewable Energy a partner for our renewable energy development journey. We will continue to support each other in future projects and development activities in India.”

In February this year, GE Renewable Energy was selected by EDF-SITAC joint venture to supply and install 112 of its 2.7-132 turbines for the 300MW Sitac Kabini wind farm in Gujarat.