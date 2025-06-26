The Susquehanna River and Three Mile Island, Pennsylvania. (Credit: Walt Bilous/ Shutterstock)

The former Three Mile Island nuclear power facility in Pennsylvania is on track to recommence operations in 2027, potentially a year earlier than initially planned. This development follows the approval of an expedited connection to the regional grid, plant owner Constellation Energy said.

In September last year, Constellation secured a power purchase agreement with Microsoft, intended to supply energy to the tech giant’s data centres. This agreement has facilitated the reopening of the plant, now renamed the Crane Clean Energy Center. Notably, the reactor scheduled for restart was not involved in the 1979 partial meltdown incident, which had significantly impacted the nuclear industry. This reactor was shut down in 2019 for economic reasons.

This week, more than 400 Constellation employees and members of Pennsylvania’s building trades convened at the Crane Clean Energy Center to show support for the project, the company said. They were joined by Governor Josh Shapiro, local officials, and executives from both Microsoft and Constellation.

Since the announcement of the restart, Constellation has primarily focused on planning and recruitment, as the nuclear facility remains largely unchanged since its 2019 closure. The company reported that the Crane Clean Energy Center is now over 64% staffed, with nearly 400 full-time employees and additional hires set to begin soon. Technical milestones have also been achieved, including the inspection of key systems such as the diesel generator, steam generator, main generator, and turbines.

Renovations have been made to many of Crane’s office buildings, with enhancements to the training centre and control room simulator nearing completion. New main power transformers are slated for delivery next year.

Constellation is also progressing with regulatory requirements, having submitted key licensing amendments to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). In May, the NRC approved the renaming of Unit 1 to the Crane Clean Energy Center.

At the event, Constellation president and CEO Joe Dominguez said: “Today we begin a new chapter for reliable, emissions-free nuclear energy, returning thousands of good jobs and billions in economic opportunities for Pennsylvania families and businesses.

“With PJM’s action, Microsoft’s historic investment, and strong support from Governor Shapiro, elected officials and members of this community, we’re on track to make history ahead of schedule, helping America achieve energy independence, supercharge economic growth, and win the global AI race.”

The NRC is expected to visit the Crane facility in July to observe the ongoing training process, Reuters reported quoting Constellation officials.