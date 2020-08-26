Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana (the "Shares") not already owned by Zijin

Zijin completes acquisition of Guyana Goldfields. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (SSE: 601899) (SEHK: 2899) (“Zijin”) and Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (“Guyana”) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”) involving Guyana, Zijin and 12049163 Canada Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Zijin (the “Purchaser”), following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana (the “Shares”) not already owned by Zijin. Each Guyana shareholder is entitled to receive cash consideration of C$1.85 per Share held.

Further details of the Arrangement are set out in Guyana’s management information circular dated June 26, 2020 (the “Circular”). Registered Guyana shareholders should send their completed and executed letters of transmittal and certificates representing their Shares to the depositary, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions contained in the letter of transmittal, as soon as possible in order to receive the consideration to which such shareholders are entitled pursuant to the Arrangement. A copy of the Circular and the letter of transmittal were filed on SEDAR on July 3, 2020 and can be found under Guyana’s profile at www.sedar.com. The letter of transmittal can also be found on Guyana’s website at www.guygold.com.

Guyana and Zijin expect the Shares to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange within one to three business days. Zijin will also apply for Guyana to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Source: Company Press Release