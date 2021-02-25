This includes engineering preparations to safely remove two of Spirit Energy’s 11,000-tonne platforms, DP3 and DP4, at Morecambe Bay

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit. (Credit: Worley)

Worley is supporting Allseas with a range of decommissioning engineering, procurement and construction services for Allseas’ DP3 and DP4 project in the eastern Irish Sea. This includes engineering preparations to safely remove two of Spirit Energy’s 11,000-tonne platforms, DP3 and DP4, at Morecambe Bay.

The decommissioned platforms will be lifted and taken back to shore for recycling by Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit – the world’s largest construction vessel.

The DP3 and DP4 installations have been in operation since 1985, helping to heat hundreds of thousands of homes with natural gas extracted from the South Morecambe field.

Worley’s Aberdeen office is leading the project, with support from wholly owned subsidiary, Scopus Engineering. Worley is providing management and assurance services, while Scopus Engineering is providing lean engineering and site construction at Morecambe Bay.

Worley’s offshore work on DP4 is now complete with work on DP3 set to commence in early 2021.

Shaun Poll, Senior Vice President for Energy Offshore in the UK for Worley, commented, “We are thrilled to be providing our decommissioning services to Allseas. Decommissioning offshore installations is a complex process, but our specialized engineering resources and project management expertise has helped to make this project a success.”

Poll continues, “Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, I’m very proud of the team’s resilience and the work we’ve delivered. We look forward to supporting Allseas to safely remove the DP3 and DP4 installations.”

Source: Company Press Release