The Dvalin field development is as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform which lies about 15km to the northwest

Illustration of the Dvalin field development in the Norwegian Sea. (Credit: Wintershall DEA)

German gas and oil producer Wintershall Dea has secured consent from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for start-up of the approximately NOK11bn ($1.19bn) Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea.

Located in blocks 6507/7/9 and 6507/8 in production licence 435, the field is being developed as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform.

According to estimates, the field will recover 18 billion standard cubic metres of gas. It consists of two structures situated 3.5km apart. It is planned to commence production in November/December 2020.

Wintershall Dea has completed drilling of the four production wells including two for the eastern part and two for the western part of the Dvalin field. Drilling was started in August 2019.

Wellstream from Dvalin field to be sent to the Heidrun field

The wellstream from Dvalin field is planned to be sent to the Heidrun field, located south-east of Dvalin field, for further processing.

The gas will then be exported into Nyhamna in Central Norway via the Polarled pipeline.

Additionally, the condensate will be routed to the existing process plant on Heidrun and onward via the Heidrun storage ship to tankers for further transport to an oil refinery.

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate development and operations assistant director Tove Francke said: “The development of Dvalin is a textbook example of good utilisation of existing infrastructure in the area.”

The field is owned by Wintershall Dea with 55% stake, Petoro with 35% interest, and Edison with 10% interest.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the plan for development and operation (PDO) of the gas field in 2017.